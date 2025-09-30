Venus Williams has 2 tricks for starting off Mondays on the right note

Venus Williams opened up about the two tricks she has come up with that have made her Mondays easier. Venus hates to do Mondays wrong, so these tricks are her best friends.

"I have to say, Mondays are not my best day, and Mondays are actually my busiest day. It’s kind of like you have to hit the ground running, you don’t get a slow jog. You’ve gotta get started", the tennis star shared with a fitness magazine.

The first trick that Venus Williams swears by is to make a list. The preparation for the perfect Monday starts on Sunday for her when she writes down her goals and prepares a to-do list for the coming week.

"I think that helps make it clear, it helps a lot when you have a goal to work toward. Start the day before...so that by the time you get to the day, you’ve already started it in the way you want to", Venus said.

Music is a must for Venus Williams to tackle Monday blues. Her second trick is to listen to music to start right on track. Talking about her love for music, Venus said, "Honestly, the best way to start a Monday—or any day—is just with music. If you have a speaker that you can dial right into, put your song on, get up, heat up with energy and good vibes, that’s how I like to start".

In the recently concluded U.S Open, Venus Williams made her comeback to a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in two years. At 45, she became the oldest singles player to have played at the U.S Open since Renee Richards in 1981.