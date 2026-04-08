Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's steakhouse faces backlash over food and service

Nicole said that the steakhouse staff took 45 minutes to get the drink order right and even then and the servers did not explain any rules that the experience entailed.

"She just dropped off these papers, said 'Fill them out,’ and then she ran away',...It was another 25 minutes before this man showed up. It was just him making the martini in front of you — it’s not a really great experience. This was a $33 martini that arrived 45 minutes after we sat down", Nicole added.

The TikTok user and her friends also ordered a $25 fried chicken which according to them, was not worth the money. She added that the server were not really mindful and forgot to serve the $15 steak sauces that had been ordered and arrived only when one of her friends had finished eating their steak.

To make the experience worse, when Nicole proceeded to eat her expensive steak, she found that it was not properly cooked to her utter disappointment. Even complaining was difficult because the staff was nowhere to be found.

Talking about the sides, Nicole said, "They were just mashed potatoes, to be honest. The fastest thing our server did was to collect the $650 bill."

The video, which has now gone viral, received comments from a lot of netizens who were appalled by the high prices and the poor dining experience. "For $600, Travis Kelce better feed me my steak himself", one comment read. "Def a tourist trap", said another user.