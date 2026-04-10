Oprah Winfrey's 1986 Oscars outfit left her injured, prompting her to choose comfort

Talking to host Stephen Colbert, Oprah recalled the scar the massive gown, weighing almost 5.5kgs, left on her. "Because this was the first time I'd ever done anything, I didn’t know that you’re supposed to get it fitted before you actually go to try to put it on", the popular television host said.

She continued, "When I went to sit back in the chair, [the beaded collar] choked me, and I ended the night with a scar on my neck. So when you see me sitting in the chair, I'm actually trying to pull that collar down so that I don't choke."

For the momentous, occasion, Oprah chose a beautiful white satin dress with long sleeves and a heavily beaded collar. That was the moment, she decided that going forward, she must only prioritise comfort.

That night, Oprah Winfrey lost her Oscar to Anjelica Houston who won for her performance in Prizzi's Honor. Sharing her thoughts at the moment, she said, "I heard the voice of God say to me, 'You're not gonna win because you can't get out of the chair'. I wouldn’t have been able to get out of the chair." So, Oprah was fine with losing, mainly because of her sartorial difficulty.