Oprah Winfrey's 1986 Oscars outfit left her injured, prompting her to choose comfort

Beauty can really be painful for some. American television personality, Oprah Winfrey recently opened about a literal scarring experience she had at the Oscars, decades ago.
During her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the 72-year-old said that the gown she wore at the 1986 Academy Awards ceremony, almost choked her and left her injured.
Oprah Winfrey was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in The Color Purple, in the 1986 Academy Awards aka Oscars. Quite naturally, the occasion called for glitz and glamour for the biggest night in Hollywood.
Talking to host Stephen Colbert, Oprah recalled the scar the massive gown, weighing almost 5.5kgs, left on her. "Because this was the first time I'd ever done anything, I didn’t know that you’re supposed to get it fitted before you actually go to try to put it on", the popular television host said.
She continued, "When I went to sit back in the chair, [the beaded collar] choked me, and I ended the night with a scar on my neck. So when you see me sitting in the chair, I'm actually trying to pull that collar down so that I don't choke."
For the momentous, occasion, Oprah chose a beautiful white satin dress with long sleeves and a heavily beaded collar. That was the moment, she decided that going forward, she must only prioritise comfort.
That night, Oprah Winfrey lost her Oscar to Anjelica Houston who won for her performance in Prizzi's Honor. Sharing her thoughts at the moment, she said, "I heard the voice of God say to me, 'You're not gonna win because you can't get out of the chair'. I wouldn’t have been able to get out of the chair." So, Oprah was fine with losing, mainly because of her sartorial difficulty.