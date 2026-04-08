Oscars announce dates for the 99th and 100th award ceremonies

The 99th and 100th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027 and March 5, 2028 respectively, with both the ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. This will mark the last two times that ABC will telecast the awards ceremony, at least as of now.

YouTube has secured the streaming rights of Oscars until 2033, which means, for at least four years starting in 2029, audience will be viewing the ceremony on the platform, ending 76-year tradition of airing the prestigious awards show on network television.

The first time that the Oscars was aired on network television was in 1953 when it used to be telecast on NBC. ABC took over from 1976 after a multi-year broadcasting contract.

As the world of cinema gears up for the upcoming awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also announced that the shortlist announcement for the 99th Oscars will be on December 15, 2026 while the nominations announcement for all the main categories will take place on January 21, 2027.