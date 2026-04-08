Oscars announce dates for the 99th and 100th award ceremonies

After a thrilling 2026 awards season, we are already preparing for the next one! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the ceremony dates for the upcoming two years.
Set to telecast on ABC, the 99th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027 and the historic 100th edition will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2028. 2029 onwards, the Oscars, in a much-talked about move, will be broadcast on YouTube.
In less than two years, the Academy Awards aka Oscars will be celebrating a great milestone: 100 years. With the 101st Oscars marking a massive change in broadcast, with YouTube taking over, the dates for the 2027 and 2028 ceremonies have already been announced.
The 99th and 100th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027 and March 5, 2028 respectively, with both the ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. This will mark the last two times that ABC will telecast the awards ceremony, at least as of now.
YouTube has secured the streaming rights of Oscars until 2033, which means, for at least four years starting in 2029, audience will be viewing the ceremony on the platform, ending 76-year tradition of airing the prestigious awards show on network television.
The first time that the Oscars was aired on network television was in 1953 when it used to be telecast on NBC. ABC took over from 1976 after a multi-year broadcasting contract.
As the world of cinema gears up for the upcoming awards season, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has also announced that the shortlist announcement for the 99th Oscars will be on December 15, 2026 while the nominations announcement for all the main categories will take place on January 21, 2027.