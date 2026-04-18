Rajkummar Rao to prioritise his daughter over work, will do only two films a year

On the work front, Rajkummar is shooting for the highly-anticipated biopic on former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, where he is playing the man, or "Dada" himself! Managing professional schedules with dad duties can be challenging but the actor wants to do his best as a father, even if that means cutting down on work.

During a recent chat with Sonal Kalra on The Right Angle show, the 41-year-old actor said how having a daughter makes him feel. "Whenever somebody talks to me about Parvati, there’s this big smile that is there on my face...Everything has changed."

While every parent want to spend all their time with their kids, professional commitments come in the way. However, Rajkummar has been prioritising his time with his daughter. He said, "Whatever time I can, I just give her, I want to do that. I took a five month break after she was born. Then I got back to shoot for Dada. It was surreal to leave her alone after five months and go to shoot. It was tough. I want to be with her 24/7. I just want to see her growing up into this beautiful girl one day."

The actor has decided to limit his work commitments and making informed choices now that is a father. "I have decided now I am going to do way less work than what I was doing earlier. I’m going to try and do only two films a year. Now I am being very careful about the kind of films I do", Rajkummar Rao said. His goal now is to make his daughter, wife and mother proud.