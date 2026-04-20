I lost everything: Samay Raina reflects on financial collapse and mental toll of 2025 controversy

In Samay’s own words, all the legal wrangles resulted in an all-round financial “mess”. He elaborated on this by saying that all the sponsors were so terrified that they stopped sponsoring. Also, all future guests refused to allow their episodes to be aired. “I lost everything,” confessed Samay. He further added that he had to break his personal fixed deposits to return the payments that were made in advance by sponsors and some other entities such as BookMyShow. One particular debt fear was the risk of falling victim to something similar to the one faced by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in his ABCL scandal worth about ₹90 crores in the late 90s.

The stress and helplessness caused by the Supreme Court hearings notwithstanding, Samay was able to stage a recovery. He attributes this achievement to his podcasts, through which he raised some money to restore order to his finances. In what is sure to cheer his many fans, Samay has announced that there will be another season of the hit series.