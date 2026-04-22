Did you know the Dum Maro Dum song was supposed to be a Lata-Usha duet? Zeenat Aman reveals

For Zeenat Aman, it was a crazy experience which gave her a major break at the age of 19. She humorously stated whether it was time that made her lose track of things or some sort of subliminal haze, while making a passing comment about the drug, marijuana.

Zeenat dedicated an Instagram post to Asha Bhosle as a gesture of thanks for helping her achieve initial success through the famous song. She called on her fans to share their experiences related to her movies and highlighted the fact that many of them come dressed up as Janice/Jasbir from her movies for Bollywood events.

Many fans and admirers talked about their memories about this song. One person commented, “I grew up in Trinidad … this song was a staple in every home. You were my favourite as a little girl… you still are as a grown woman. Your integrity made you my queen.” Another person commented, “I love this film a lot. This is was so different from the usual movies of the 70s. It was refreshing to watch a sibling relationship being the centre of the story.”

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following her admission due to suffering from chest infections and fatigue, as stated by her granddaughter, Zanai. Asha's demise signified the end of an era in the Indian music industry.