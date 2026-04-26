Megan Thee Stallion confirms split from Klay Thompson amidst cheating allegations

According to reports, Megan Thee Stallion has admitted to having parted ways with her basketball boyfriend, Klay Thompson. According to the Grammy award-winning rapper who just turned 31 years old, her breakup with the famous NBA player is due to lack of trust and commitment.
Meghan said in a recent statement, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”
She had previously published a sharp comment earlier in the day on her Instagram Story that seemed to blame Klay Thompson for cheating on her. While she had not mentioned him by name, there was no mistaking her meaning. She wrote on her story, “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,’. Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be 'monogamous????' ” she continued. “Bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”
The two were first spotted together back in the summer of 2024, with their red carpet premiere taking place at Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. More recently, Megan has posted some loving images of the two, including one taken in March, wherein Thompson hugged Megan's waist in the mirror.
They were also known to engage in public displays of their relationship. In February, Klay Thompson surprised Megan Thee Stallion with a powder-blue Bentley for her birthday, and they went on vacation together. She even took to social media and wrote, ““Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹. A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓️.”