Megan Thee Stallion confirms split from Klay Thompson amidst cheating allegations

The two were first spotted together back in the summer of 2024, with their red carpet premiere taking place at Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. More recently, Megan has posted some loving images of the two, including one taken in March, wherein Thompson hugged Megan's waist in the mirror.

They were also known to engage in public displays of their relationship. In February, Klay Thompson surprised Megan Thee Stallion with a powder-blue Bentley for her birthday, and they went on vacation together. She even took to social media and wrote, ““Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥹. A time was definitely had🏝️🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY⚓️.”