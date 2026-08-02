Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt agree to co-parent daughter Scottie Rose

Pete, 32, and Elsie, 30, went official in 2025 after being spotted together while on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida. According to reports, the two met through mutual connections earlier that year and made their red carpet debut together at New York's Blossom Ball in May 2025.

By that summer, the relationship had progressed quickly. A source told People in May that the couple had moved in together, splitting time between Pete’s home in upstate New York and a rented brownstone in Brooklyn.

Elsie announced she was expecting in July 2025, sharing ultrasound photos on Instagram. The couple welcomed their daughter on December 12, 2025. “Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Elsie wrote at the time, alongside a message from Pete: “Wu tang forever.”