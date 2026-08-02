Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt agree to co-parent daughter Scottie Rose

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are putting their daughter first. Months after the ex-couple split up, the new parents said that they had reached a co-parenting agreement for their seven-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose.
Their reps made the announcement in a joint statement. "We are cooperatively co-parenting our daughter whose well-being remains our top priority," the couple announced, reiterating their unwavering determination to raise their daughter together in spite of their separation.
Pete, 32, and Elsie, 30, went official in 2025 after being spotted together while on vacation in Palm Beach, Florida. According to reports, the two met through mutual connections earlier that year and made their red carpet debut together at New York's Blossom Ball in May 2025.
By that summer, the relationship had progressed quickly. A source told People in May that the couple had moved in together, splitting time between Pete’s home in upstate New York and a rented brownstone in Brooklyn.
Elsie announced she was expecting in July 2025, sharing ultrasound photos on Instagram. The couple welcomed their daughter on December 12, 2025. “Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” Elsie wrote at the time, alongside a message from Pete: “Wu tang forever.”
Rumours of a split began to surface in the months following Scottie's birth. In a May TikTok video, Elsie appeared to confirm the split while talking about the challenges of balancing work and parenting primarily by herself. She acknowledged the difficulty of adjusting to new parenting in the spotlight and shared her experience of getting photographed by paparazzi while caring for her daughter alone.
The comedian and actor has always stated that he wants to have children. In an August 2025 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Pete discussed the loss of his own father, FDNY fireman Scott Davidson, who died while responding to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. He recalled telling his mother when he was younger that becoming a parent was all he desired.
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