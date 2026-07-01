The birthday night Bollywood’s biggest bromance fell apart and how they became friends again

In the growing tension, Shah Rukh was allegedly forced to intervene and help restore peace. It was reported that Salman lost his temper and grabbed Shah Rukh by his collar. Director Aziz Mirza had to call off the filming for the day. At this stage, both Salman and Aishwarya Rai were going through their breakup. However, after this particular occurrence, she was replaced by Rani Mukerji. It was alleged that Aishwarya called Shah Rukh and apologised for everything that had happened.

The 2008 birthday party that changed everything

The strained relationship between the two celebrities had, after years, reached its peak. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were under one roof during the birthday party of Katrina Kaif. At that point, Salman was already dating Katrina Kaif. After entering the party, the two celebrities eyed each other coldly throughout the night before coming face to face.