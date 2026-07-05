Celebs

Prithvi Shaw accused of cheating by fiancée Akriti Agarwal, post deleted

Prithvi Shaw's fiancée, Akriti Agarwal took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post
Akriti Agarwal and Akriti Agarwal on their wedding day
Akriti Agarwal and Akriti Agarwal on their wedding day
Updated on
2 min read

Prithvi Shaw's fiancée Akriti Agarwal has accused the Indian cricketer of infidelity. She shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories and rumours suggest that she deleted all pictures with Prithvi on her profile. However, their collaborative post about their engagement continues to be there on her profile.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal got engaged in March this year

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actress and influencer Akriti Agarwal got engaged to be married a little over three months ago, in March 2026. Akriti has now reportedly called off the engagement following alleged incidents of cheating.

In a viral Instagram Story, which is not available on Akriti's profile anymore, the actress shared a text-only post against a black background. Without naming the cricketer, she wrote about being cheated and added that all the rumours are true.

Fans and media quickly took notice and speculated that the post was about the cricketer. While Akriti has not unfollowed Prithvi on Instagram yet, rumours suggested otherwise.

In the viral post, which now stands deleted, Akriti wrote, "I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead". She added a postscript that read, "Everything is true; every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him".

No official confirmation regarding the cheating allegations

Prithvi and Akriti got engaged after dating for a long time. Their pictures from their engagement day are still featured on Akriti's profile but no other post on her Instagram features the cricketer.

According to reports, Akriti has learnt that her fiancé has cheated on her multiple times. Reports also linked the cricketer with content creator Sejal Pawar. However, none of the reports are confirmed and there is no clarification who Akriti referred to in her latest post.

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