Prithvi Shaw accused of cheating by fiancée Akriti Agarwal, post deleted

In a viral Instagram Story, which is not available on Akriti's profile anymore, the actress shared a text-only post against a black background. Without naming the cricketer, she wrote about being cheated and added that all the rumours are true.

Fans and media quickly took notice and speculated that the post was about the cricketer. While Akriti has not unfollowed Prithvi on Instagram yet, rumours suggested otherwise.

In the viral post, which now stands deleted, Akriti wrote, "I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead". She added a postscript that read, "Everything is true; every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him".