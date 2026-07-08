Is Connor Murphy dead? Viral reports claim fitness influencer drowned in Thailand

Social media has been erupting for the last few days with the news of the passing away of American fitness model Connor Murphy. While some were deeply saddened by the news, others have claimed it to be fake. So, is Connor Murphy really dead or is it a weird hoax?

Connor Murphy death mystery: Fans left confused as reports of a Thailand drowning case go viral

Rumours surrounding the influencer’s death have been surfacing the internet for a while now and it all started after a report that claimed he drowned in a lake. The report said that Connor drowned on July 7 at a luxury residential property in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, Thailand. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either his family or on his official social media page.

The report also elaborated on the events that led to this conclusion. The Thai police received a complaint about an American man who was acting erratically and then jumped into a lake at a luxury housing estate in Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province. Seeing that authorities and neighbours rushed to the scene. Following a search, divers retracted a body 20 metres off the coast, which was later linked to Connor. Claims of people around him said that he was allegedly having a psychotic episode that led to the following outcomes.