Is Connor Murphy dead? Viral reports claim fitness influencer drowned in Thailand

Social media has been erupting for the last few days with the news of the passing away of American fitness model Connor Murphy. While some were deeply saddened by the news, others have claimed it to be fake. So, is Connor Murphy really dead or is it a weird hoax?
Rumours surrounding the influencer’s death have been surfacing the internet for a while now and it all started after a report that claimed he drowned in a lake. The report said that Connor drowned on July 7 at a luxury residential property in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, Thailand. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either his family or on his official social media page.
The report also elaborated on the events that led to this conclusion. The Thai police received a complaint about an American man who was acting erratically and then jumped into a lake at a luxury housing estate in Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan Province. Seeing that authorities and neighbours rushed to the scene. Following a search, divers retracted a body 20 metres off the coast, which was later linked to Connor. Claims of people around him said that he was allegedly having a psychotic episode that led to the following outcomes.
According to reports, a 22-year-old woman identified as Murphy’s girlfriend said the couple had been together for nearly three years. She revealed that they had briefly lived separately due to lifestyle differences before reconciling less than three months before the incident. She also stated that she had never witnessed him using drugs during their relationship and was unaware of what may have triggered his sudden change in behavior. However, again even with the conversation with his alleged girlfriend, solid proof of his passing is yet to be confirmed.
Social media on the other hand is going wild. Someone expressing their condolences posted, “RIP Connor Murphy. Thank you for all the laughs and top tier schizo posts. You were a lot smarter than people realized. Enjoy some real Divine Protein Shakes up there king”. Another user commented, “This is so sad. I remember when he first melted his mind with the ayahuasca stuff and then did a 40 day fast and live-streamed it. He tried to portray it like it was all an act and he was in control, but I don’t think he ever really recovered; he always seemed off ever since.”