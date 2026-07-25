JD Vance and Usha Vance share first pictures with newborn son Alec Neel Vance

United States of America Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance have welcomed their newborn child. Earlier this week, the couple announced the birth of their son, Alec Neel Vance and on Friday, they shared their first photographs as a family of six.
US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are new parents, once again and have shared the picture of their newborn son, Alec Neel Vance on social media as they begin their new journey as a family.
The couple were already parents to two sons and one daughter, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, and have now welcomed their fourth child. This birth is especially significant since this is the first case on record where a second lady of the country has given birth while in office, since 1870. It was Ellen Maria Colfax, wife of Vice-President Schuyler Colfax, who had given birth to their son, Schuyler Colfax III that year.
The Vice President had announced the news a few days ago, assuring that both the mother and the child were fine. "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother", JD Vance wrote in a statement.
He went on to thank the doctors and staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for their help and support throughout.
Now, Usha, in a collaborative post with her husband, has shared the first series of family photographs featuring their son Alec, on social media. Captioning the carousel, she wrote, "Thank you for all the good wishes as we settle into life as a family of six. Meet Alec — and enjoy these attempts at taking a decent family photo with four kids!"