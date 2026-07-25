JD Vance and Usha Vance share first pictures with newborn son Alec Neel Vance

The couple were already parents to two sons and one daughter, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, and have now welcomed their fourth child. This birth is especially significant since this is the first case on record where a second lady of the country has given birth while in office, since 1870. It was Ellen Maria Colfax, wife of Vice-President Schuyler Colfax, who had given birth to their son, Schuyler Colfax III that year.

JD Vance and Usha Vance make social media posts introducing their son

The Vice President had announced the news a few days ago, assuring that both the mother and the child were fine. "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother", JD Vance wrote in a statement.