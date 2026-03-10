Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding after-party invite leaked online

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are reportedly getting married this week and a leaked after-party invitation has generated new speculation regarding their wedding plans. Reports say that the actress and cricketer will marry quietly on March 11, 2026, in a low-key, informal ceremony at their new home, through a court marriage.
Though their actual wedding ceremony will be very intimate and secretive, they have decided to host a big celebration for friends the day after. This event will occur in Mumbai on March 12, 2026, beginning at 7:30 PM. Recently, someone leaked an invitation to this event on the internet, allowing fans to see the couple's more relaxed and casual style of celebration.
The invitation says, “The Party, After. We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows.” The invitation also says, "Come early. Stay as long as you wish," which captures the laid-back feel of the celebration perfectly. This quirky invitation is created by @pinkwhistleman.
The festivities will take on a jazz lounge ambiance, accented by low ambient lighting and music. Friends/colleagues from the movie and sports industry will also be attending to create a more relaxed atmosphere for all guests to enjoy while celebrating the couple’s new start together.
In December of the previous year, the couple made their dating status public. They posted photos of them having breakfast together on Instagram. While the caption did not provide a definitive answer to if they were a couple, their comments from friends and followers indicated that they are.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur spent the first few days of 2023 celebrating together in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kritika shared several images from this holiday on her Instagram, along with the caption: “Fell into '26 very nicely.”
Gaurav Kapur was married to actress/model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 but broke up in 2021. Kritika had previously dated Karan Kundrra, an actor, and was also connected to Jackky Bhagnani from the movie Mitron.