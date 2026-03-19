Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff's net worth can go up after this potential deal

This notable rise is due to the 54-year-old's recent deal. In the latter half of 2025, the Mercedes boss sold 15% of his shareholding in the F1 team to George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike. Toto has been the CEO, Team Principal and co-owner of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 since 2013. Following the deal with George, Mercedes F1's value has been estimated at a historic $6 billion.

Now, with the bank account already flourishing, Toto is eyeing bigger projects in an attempt to expand the business further. According to reports, he has placed a bid to buy stakes in Alpine F1 team along with British executive and former racing driver Christian Horner, putting them in a battle for the stake. Christian wants to re-enter F1 with this deal and it is going to be an interesting fight.

The two will be looking to buy the stakes being sold by Otro Capital who had bought a 24% stake in the team for approximately $227.8 million back in 2023.

Things might just go in Toto's favour given that Mercedes and Alpine already have relationship since the former has a engine supplying deal with the Enstone-based team.