Miss Jamaica released from hospital four months after accidental fall at Miss Universe pageant

Gabrielle had suffered a terrible accident when she was a contestant in the Miss Universe 2025 beauty pageant that was being held in Thailand in November. During the competition, she fell from the stage and suffered significant injuries including fracture and intracranial haemorrhage. She had to be immediately hospitalised, and her pageant journey had to end abruptly.

The 2025 Miss Jamaica would share updates on social media. In February, she shared a long post on Instagram to talk about her journey after the accident. She shared pictures and videos of her in the hospital and captioned them, "This season has redefined restoration and renewal for me. At a time when I wanted only to represent Jamaica at my fullest, I faced the most unexpected injury of my life. It shifted everything. Yet I have learned that a fall can uncover a depth of strength you did not know you possessed. My greatest strength has been in choosing to rise, even while I am still on the journey."

The Miss Universe Organisation had also extended their support to the contestant. On December 8, they had shared a press release stating, "The Organization has covered all hospital, medical, and rehabilitation expenses in Thailand, as well as the accommodation and living costs for Dr. Henry’s mother and sister, who have remained by her side throughout this difficult period."

Gabrielle Henry is professionally and ophthalmology resident and has not been able to get back to work due to her injuries.