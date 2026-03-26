Who is Melissa Jimenez, the journalist who had a baby with Fernando Alonso?

Melissa is a sports journalist with DAZN and covers F1. With a degree in Communication, she can speak many languages fluently, like English, Spanish, Catalan and even French and Italian.

She spent her early career in broadcasting with several renowned media houses such as Sky Italia and 25TV and was in charge of motorcycles. She then moved to Telecinco in Spain and became a reporter. Finally, in 2022, she joined her current house and was put in charge of Formula One. While there is no clarity, it can be assumed that this is where Melissa and Fernando's relationship blossomed.

Melissa's father is Antonio Jimenez, who was the chief engineer of the Aprilia motorcycling team and so, it is safe to say that the love for motor sports runs in the family.

Before being with Fernando, Melissa was married to footballer Marc Bartra and they had separated in 2021. The former couple share three children together.