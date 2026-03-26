Who is Melissa Jimenez, the journalist who had a baby with Fernando Alonso?

Formula One (F1) world champion Fernando Alonso and his partner, sports journalist Melissa Jimenez are parents now! The couple welcomed their first child together on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, according to news reports.
Due to his new parenthood, Fernando will arrive later at the Japanese Grand Prix, and will not take part in the first practice session set to be held on Friday.
Melissa Jimenez just became a mother with Spanish racing driver, Fernando Alonso. This is Melissa's fourth child and her first with the F1 racer. The two started dating back in 2023 after Fernando broke up with Andrea Schlager. The couple maintain a very low-profile relationship.
Melissa is a sports journalist with DAZN and covers F1. With a degree in Communication, she can speak many languages fluently, like English, Spanish, Catalan and even French and Italian.
She spent her early career in broadcasting with several renowned media houses such as Sky Italia and 25TV and was in charge of motorcycles. She then moved to Telecinco in Spain and became a reporter. Finally, in 2022, she joined her current house and was put in charge of Formula One. While there is no clarity, it can be assumed that this is where Melissa and Fernando's relationship blossomed.
Melissa's father is Antonio Jimenez, who was the chief engineer of the Aprilia motorcycling team and so, it is safe to say that the love for motor sports runs in the family.
Before being with Fernando, Melissa was married to footballer Marc Bartra and they had separated in 2021. The former couple share three children together.