Georgina Rodriguez trades fresh couture for 15-year-old archival gown at Cannes 2026

Not long after her much-discussed appearance at the Met Gala in New York, Georgina Rodriguez appeared at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a dress that had not been recently modelled on the catwalk. Instead, she wore a dress from the Fall Couture 2011 collection by Georges Hobeika, which was 15 years old.
The model and entrepreneur was present at the Fjord movie screening on May 18 in Palais des Festivals, dressed in a strapless mauve dress with details of smoke-like lace and diagonal ruching. This dress gave a corset illusion due to its fitting design before it flowed down into a lacy skirt. The mauve colour was romantic, but what made the gown interesting was its presence in a 2011 archive collection.
Though the dress stood out because of its vintage look, it was the jewellery that took the entire outfit into the realm of high drama. Georgina Rodriguez adorned herself with over 300 carats of emeralds and diamonds in a collection by Chopard called the Red Carpet Collection 2026. The most remarkable piece was the large multiple strand necklace made from 152 beads of emeralds. In the centre hung an exceptionally large round emerald weighing 13.86 carats surrounded by diamonds.
Her outfit was complemented by a diamond-encrusted handcuff, statement jewellery pieces, and a 18k white gold watch adorned with 46.03 carats of diamonds. Her gigantic engagement ring gifted to her by Cristiano Ronaldo was another one making news headlines. The estimated value of the ring is close to $5 million, and she wears it whenever she appears in public.
For makeup, Georgina Rodriguez went for something very elegant and sophisticated. She had her lips painted in a shiny nude colour, dewy finish, and a smokey eye. Her hair was done in deep waves on the side, giving that couture look some retro Hollywood glamour.