Georgina Rodriguez trades fresh couture for 15-year-old archival gown at Cannes 2026

Not long after her much-discussed appearance at the Met Gala in New York, Georgina Rodriguez appeared at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a dress that had not been recently modelled on the catwalk. Instead, she wore a dress from the Fall Couture 2011 collection by Georges Hobeika, which was 15 years old.

Georgina Rodriguez paired a 2011 couture with over 300 carats of diamonds and emeralds

The model and entrepreneur was present at the Fjord movie screening on May 18 in Palais des Festivals, dressed in a strapless mauve dress with details of smoke-like lace and diagonal ruching. This dress gave a corset illusion due to its fitting design before it flowed down into a lacy skirt. The mauve colour was romantic, but what made the gown interesting was its presence in a 2011 archive collection.