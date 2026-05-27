Anne Hathaway was half blind for a decade? What she said about her miraculous eye surgery

Anne Hathaway recently shared details about a surgery she had and it was not a cosmetic one. The actress revealed that she had to have her left eye operated after an early onset cataract left her legally blind.
Recently, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway appeared on a podcast where she talked about an eye surgery she had when she was around 40. The 43-year-old star said that she had struggled with vision in her left eye all through her 30s.
"This is maybe too much information. I was half blind for 10 years", the actress said. Her natural lens in the left eye was massively affected due to early onset cataract. Anne said that she went legally blind in the left eye and there was no way out other than surgery.
The Oscar winning actress ended up going under the knife when she was about 40. "I didn't realise how bad it had gotten until I could finally see the full spectrum of vision again. I appreciate vision because I literally feel like every day I wake up and I get to see the way that I do, it's a miracle", she said.
Anne Hathaway added that the cataract took away more than just her vision and affected her nervous system. Following the surgery, she admitted that she has "calmed down". She said, "It's not merely a vision issue, you know. I feel much calmer and physically more at ease."
Anne said that she had not realised how bad the condition of her eye was unless after the surgery. This made her appreciate her vision and her access to opportunities more because she acknowledged that even a few generations ago, someone like her would not have had access to treatments like she did.