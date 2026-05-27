Anne Hathaway was half blind for a decade? What she said about her miraculous eye surgery

The toll cataract took on Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway added that the cataract took away more than just her vision and affected her nervous system. Following the surgery, she admitted that she has "calmed down". She said, "It's not merely a vision issue, you know. I feel much calmer and physically more at ease."

Anne said that she had not realised how bad the condition of her eye was unless after the surgery. This made her appreciate her vision and her access to opportunities more because she acknowledged that even a few generations ago, someone like her would not have had access to treatments like she did.