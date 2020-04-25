Washington DC, April 25 (ANI): Owing to the global coronavirus crisis, Sony Pictures has pushed back the theatrical release of two of its untitled Spider-Man sequels.

The Marvel-Sony picture Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel that was set to hit the big screens on July 16, 2021 will now debut on November 5 this year.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel too has been delayed.

For the upcoming sequel, the release dates have been moved from April 8, 2022 to October 7, 2022, web reports said.

Released in 2019, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home did exceptionally well at the box office.

While the split between Sony Pictures and Marvel left many fans dejected, the two found a way to get along for Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will be producing the third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming series.

In 2019, the news of Marvel and Sony parting ways surfaced and pointed to likely affecting the release of future Spider-Man films.