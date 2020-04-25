Washington DC, April 25 (ANI): The theatrical releases of the much-anticipated two chapters in actor Tom Cruise's action franchise - Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 - have been delayed by Paramount pictures due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The seventh sequel of the franchise was initially set to hit the theatres on July 23 this year which will now debut on November 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible 8, originally due in theatres on August 5, 2022, will hit the big screens on November 4, 2022, web reports said.

The shoot of the Mission: Impossible 7 was put to a pause as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The 57-year-old actor had been about to start filming in Venice, Italy when the studio pumped the breaks in late February.

Having Christopher McQuarrie at the helm, the upcoming sequel will have Cruise returning as the seemingly indestructible secret agent Ethan Hunt.