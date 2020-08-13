Toronto (PTI): Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins and directors Chloe Zhao and Mira Nair will be honoured at the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony, the organisers of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) have announced.

According to TIFF's official website, the ceremony will be broadcast on September 15 during the 45th edition of the prestigious movie gala.

Hopkins, an Oscar winner for The Silence of the Lambs, will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award.

The Rider director Zhao, who is set to helm Marvel Studios' The Eternals, will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

Nair, best known for directing Monsoon Wedding and The Namesake, will be honoured with the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media.

All three artistes have films that will screen at this year's festival, slated to be held from September 10 to 19.

Hopkins stars as an ageing patriarch in The Father, Zhao's directorial Nomadland which stars Oscar winner Frances McDormand, and Nair's six-part miniseries A Suitable Boy will premiere at TIFF.

The festival previously announced that another Academy Award winner Kate Winslet will receive a TIFF Tribute Actor Award.

The ceremony is an annual fundraiser to support both TIFF's year-round programming and the organisation's core mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

The awards honour the film industry's outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognising leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artiste and creator.

The first-ever, one-hour broadcast of the event, featuring special messages from the honourees, will be streamed online.

