Actors Kubbra Sait, Richa Chadha, Indian cricketer and IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, former captain of the Indian football team Bhaichung Bhutia, and many other well-known personalities from different walks of life have come together for a documentary titled, United By Hope.

The documentary showcases how various individuals dealt with the pandemic as one community across the globe and it highlights their contributions along with the discovery of their deeper self. It focuses on themes of togetherness and the one common feeling of hope that empowered them to keep going. The narrative also follows the lives of the featured names. It looks at how they have dealt with the pandemic stress and the lockdown.

With technology getting more democratic, and people shooting films on their phones, this documentary stands as a testimony. United By Hope was shot on OnePlus devices, and also showcases the ease of shooting a film with a smartphone.

The United by Hope documentary can be accessed on OnePlus India YouTube channel. Watch here.