Filmmaker Dhrubo Banerjee is back with a new movie which is part of the gripping Guptodhon series 

The films Guptodhoner Sondhane and Durgeshgorer Guptodhon have been valuable additions to the vast repertoire of Bengali mystery tales and made the characters Sona da, Abir and Jhinuk household names. Owing to the success of these two films, the team behind the Guptodhon franchise and SVF are all prepared to take forward the treasure hunt journey with their third instalment titled ‘Karna Subarne’r Guptodhon’ set to release in theatres in 2022.

Abir Chatterjee

Abir Chatterjee will be seen reprising the role of the protagonist Sona da — a professor of History at Oxford University who often sets out on treasure trails with his nephew Abir (Arjun Chakraborty) and Abir’s friend Jhinuk (Ishaa Saha) when in India. The film ‘Karna Subarne’r Guptodhon’ promises to be bigger than its predecessors with its themes of history, adventure, and thrill.

“The Guptodhon series will always be very close to my heart as I began my journey in the mainstream film industry with this team and SVF. It was overwhelming to learn how the previous two films have been received by the audience. I put my hopes and expectations in Karna Subarne’r Guptodhon and believe it will be loved as much as its predecessors have been. Through the third instalment, we have aimed to bring grandeur in its look and feel. The film is about unearthing one of the greatest treasures of Bengal- one that has only been heard of in tales for ages,” shares Dhrubo