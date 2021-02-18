Actor Saveree Sri Gaur who plays the main protagonist, Budhani, in the much-acclaimed film Bhor is earning appreciation from all corners for her act. The film which recently released in MX Player has been directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and is being extremely well received by the audience.

On sharing about receiving such an overwhelming response Saveree says, "I am very happy and proud that Bhor is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. People are telling me that I have beautifully portrayed Budhani's character on screen and had done justice to the story. I am super excited that Bhor has touched the hearts of the audience".

The film received similar responses in IFFI, Goa and other festivals around the world and is now trending on top on MX player. Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh's debut film Bhor is an impactful film that depicts the story of a girl, Budhani, who belongs to the Musaahar community from Bihar which is a poor, backward, community that eats rats, rears pigs and works on the fields. Budhani is fond of studying and is different from the other girls of her community as she is strong and mature at such a young age. Bhor portraits her struggle and strong will.

Saveree Gaur

Talking about Budhani she adds, "She stood up for basic rights -- right to education, dignity and sanitation. Budhani is an ambitious girl but because of the family's pressure, she got married before attaining the legal age. She wished to continue her education even after marriage and her husband Sugan promises to let her study further. After her marriage, she faced the hurdle of having no toilet in her new home and she found it very embarrassing to go out in the dawn. This leads to her fight for sanitation. Different parallels and struggles for the right to sanitation have been showcased in the entire film. Her efforts create a national movement and inspired the whole country. My role is inspiring for all the struggling girls of India. It gives voice, power and inner strength to them".

The poster of Bhor

For getting into the skin of the character, Saveree went through two months of a hardcore workshop in the villages of Nawada and Nalanda districts of Bihar. It involved both physical and mental transformation that helped her build character in such a realistic way.

From the sets of Bhor

"I lived in a village, learnt the local language, accent and tones. I have no makeup in the film and the director asked me to stay out in the open sun almost every day before and during shooting for that tanned look. I have learnt to work under pressure and to stay calm in tough situations during the shoot as there was a lot of hurdles during the shoot including bad weather, excessive wind," adds Saveree, whose father is Arvind Gaur, a renowned theatre director.