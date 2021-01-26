Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, which was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020, will be screened for the Oscar Awards this year under multiple categories.

Music director GV Prakash Kumar, who had composed the songs in the film, took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “Am super happy to announce that #SooraraiPottru enters the #oscars race ... including best original score category ... god bless ...”

The film will be screened under the General Category for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Story-writer, Best Original Score, and other categories.

Soorarai Pottru is now live on the Academy Screening Room to be reviewed by the Academy Awards panel for votes and nomination.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru set the record for the first Tamil movie to be released directly on an OTT platform.

Soorarai Pottru’s story is inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

The film was a major hit and received lots of praise from the film fraternity and fans, who believed Suriya had made a strong comeback with this movie.

The Academy Awards organizers had made a few changes in the rules for Oscar nominations this year due to the restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to media sources, the panel declared that movies released on OTT platforms too could take part in the Oscars race.

Media reports quoted co-producer of the movie, Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian as saying, “Our team is confident that the film will impress upon the Oscar Jury members as how it has impressed millions of film-lovers across the globe.”