In need of some ‘me-time’ and a good movie to keep you company?

Check out some of these movies on Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. What’s the best part? The movies suggested on Disney+ Hotstar can be viewed for free!

Soorarai Pottru

It’s time to fly high with Suriya and Aparana Balamurali!

Soorarai Pottru’s story is inspired by events from the life of Simplify Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Directed by Sudha Kongara, this movie starring Suriya is a perfect mix of a good, inspirational storyline and a great cast.

A feel-good movie that has your attention right from the first frame to the last.

Middle-Class Melodies

If you like a ride which is full of laughter, then you should definitely watch this movie. Middle-Class Melodies is a comedy-drama which revolves around the life of a father-son duo who owns a restaurant. Watching their daily struggles and quarrels depicted in a humourous manner is a lesson that teaches us the sweet and sour moments of this perfect recipe called life.

Nishabdham/Silence

Our Devasena (Anushka Shetty) is back with one of the “three idiots” (R Madhavan) in a thriller movie which will keep you at the edge of your seat right from the word go. The film has blended all the elements of drama, suspense and emotions. If you are looking for a mystery movie to watch, this is the one for you.

Maara

This movie will take us into a dream world filled with picturesque locations and scenic landscapes. Starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath, Maara will take you to places in India which are truly dreams come true. The beautiful lush green land, clear skies and vintage ambience will make you want to pack your bags and travel the unexplored countryside.

Maara is a movie which is all about the artist and his art. The colourful paintings, wall arts, and creative mud idols are a visual treat to the eyes. Add to that a story that is flawlessly narrated through art, you will be wishing you had watched this film earlier.

C U Soon

With limited options to shoot movies during the lockdown, C U Soon’s cast came up with unique techniques to make a film (those wanting to become director, editor - this movie is an inspiration for you all). This movie has ticked all the checkboxes that make a good movie.

Be it Fahad Faasil’s on point acting or the unique and gripping storyline, this movie entered our lives during a pandemic and proved that you need a story and a vision to create films even in the most challenging of times.

Movies on Disney+ Hotstar

Payanam

A plane is hijacked by ruthless terrorists who have held the passengers hostage. Now, it is up to Major Raveendra to rescue them and capture the hijackers. Starring Nagarjuna and Prakash Raj, this action-thriller will have you gripping the edge of your seat right from the beginning in anticipation.

Keerthichakra

Based on true events related to insurgency in Kashmir, this Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, Jiiva, and Gopika is about Major Mahadevan and a team of NSG commandos who are assigned to counter terrorist activities in the state.

Kanche

Hari and Sita fall in love with each other much against the wishes of her grandfather and brother Eshwar. What happens when Eshwar and Hari come face to face while together fighting against the Nazis on behalf of the British Indian Army makes up the rest of the story. Starring Nikitin Dheer, Ravi Prakash, and Srinivas Avasarala, this Telugu story makes for an interesting Republic Day.

Kabir

Bengali film Kabir starring Dev and Rukmini Maitra is about a young woman named Yasmin who meets Kabir, a photographer, during a train journey. Friendly at first, she soon realises how dangerous he could be.

Gour Hari Dastaan

This story is based on the life of freedom fighter Gour Hari Das, who struggled against his own government to recognise his work and contribution to Indian history. Starring Vinay Patha, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ranvir Shorey, this Hindi film portrays the heart-wrenching journey undertaken by Das over 30 years.

Raid

Inspired by real events, Raid starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla revolves around a fearless income tax officer, Amay Patnaik, who carries out a risky raid at the mansion of the most powerful man in Lucknow.

Neerja

This Sonam Kapoor and Shabana Azmi starrer is a biopic on the brave Neerja Bhanot, the head purser who had sacrificed her life for the safety of her passengers when terrorists hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in September 1986.