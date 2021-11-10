Actor Kamal Haasan to join forces with Pa Ranjith?

It is being speculated that Kamal Haasan will be teaming up with filmmaker Pa Ranjith for an upcoming project.

Kamal had earlier shared in an interview that he was penning a script that will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, and reports suggest that the Vishwaroopam-actor will be joining hands with Ranjith post the completion of that project.

An official announcement on behalf of either Kamal or Ranjith is currently awaited though.

Back in August, Kamal Haasan had met Ranjith to appreciate the latter for his recent directorial Sarpatta Parambarai. Ranjith is currently working on his next, Natchathiram Nagargirathu, which began filming earlier this July. Considering the project is still in its nascency, it is being expected that the film will go on floors once both the director and actor complete their ongoing commitments.

On the other hand, speculations were also rife that Kamal will work with Vetri Maaran in the future after news regarding a meeting between the two went viral. Vetri Maaran, however, has clarified in a recent interview that it was a formal meeting, thereby ruling out the possibility of an immediate collaboration.

Meanwhile, Kamal is currently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, which he is also bankrolling. The film is set to hit the marquee in April 2022.