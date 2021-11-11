Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda sets release date

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming high-voltage action entertainer, Akhanda, will release in theatres on December 2, say reports. With this, the Boyapati Sreenu directorial will now hit the screens a day ahead of Varun Tej's upcoming boxing drama, Ghani.

Also featuring Pragya Jaiswal, Poorna, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth in prominent roles, the film showcases Balayya as an IAS officer, who takes a spiritual path due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Akhanda is bankrolled by Dwaraka Creations and has music by SS Thaman and cinematography by Ram Prasad.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna's new film, NBK 107, directed by Gopichand Malineni will start rolling in December. The makers are reportedly in talks with Kannada actor Duniya Vijay to play the antagonist of the film. Incidentally, the film marks the debut of Vijay in Telugu cinema.