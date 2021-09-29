Anand Deverakonda starrer Pushpaka Vimanam to arrive in November

Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film Pushpaka Vimanam is all set to open in theatres on November 12, announced the makers in a statement. A comedy-thriller, the film is being helmed by debutant Damodara.

"Pushpaka Vimanam revolves around the theme of modern marriages and also offers an insight into the emerging relationship issues. It's a film that everyone can relate to because we come across such tales on a daily basis," says Damodara.

The film showcases Anand as Sundar, a government school teacher, who moves to Hyderabad from East Godavari district. "Sundar is a man of superstitions and sentiments. His fixation on a few things put him in an interesting situation. The film also explores the happenings in middle-class families and captures the issues leading up to a marriage. I am confident that our film will provide wholesome entertainment," adds Damodara.

Produced by Govardhan Rao Deverakonda, Vijay Dashi, Pradeep Errabilli, the film also features Geeth Saini, Saanve Megghana, Naresh VK, Harsha Vardhan, and Sunil in important roles.