Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty film goes on floors

Anushka Shetty, who was on a self-imposed hiatus after Nishabdham (2020), is back. The Baahubali actor has started shooting for her comeback film on Monday. Tipped to be a new-age thriller, the film showcases Anushka as a 40-year-old woman, who falls in love with a man half her age.

The film marks Anushka's third collaboration with UV Creations after Mirchi (2013) and Bhaagamathie (2018). Also starring Naveen Polishetty, the film is being helmed by P Mahesh Babu of Ra Ra Krishnayya-fame.

"The film is a unique thriller and every aspect of the story and characters is so unusual and well thought... Anushka liked how the director incorporated a love story into the script and is confident that her chemistry with Naveen will be a highlight of the film," says a source, adding, "She has gone for a makeover and will be sporting an altogether new look in the film."

The makers are planning to release the film early next year in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.