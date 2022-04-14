Satyadev's Godse release date out

Actor Satyadev's Godse is all set to hit the screens on May 20, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi, the film tells the story of a vigilante, who goes on a killing spree to bring down the corrupt in power.

Interestingly, the film marks Satyadev's second collaboration with Gopi Ganesh after Bluff Master (2018).

The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji and Naga Babu in prominent roles.

Godse is being produced by C Kalyan and the film has music by Sunil Kashyap.

Besides Godse, Satyadev will also be seen in Full Bottle, Gurthunda Seethakalam and an untitled film directed by VV Gopala Krishna. The Skylab-actor is also playing prominent roles in Chiranjeevi's upcoming political thriller Godfather and Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu.