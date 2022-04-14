Satyadev's Godse release date out

Directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi, the film will land in cinemas on May 2

author_img CE Features Published :  14th April 2022 05:21 PM   |   Published :   |  14th April 2022 05:21 PM
satyadev_godse

Satyadev Godse

Actor Satyadev's Godse is all set to hit the screens on May 20, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi, the film tells the story of a vigilante, who goes on a killing spree to bring down the corrupt in power.

Interestingly, the film marks Satyadev's second collaboration with Gopi Ganesh after Bluff Master (2018).

The film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Tanikella Bharani, Brahmaji and Naga Babu in prominent roles.

Godse is being produced by C Kalyan and the film has music by Sunil Kashyap.

Besides Godse, Satyadev will also be seen in Full Bottle, Gurthunda Seethakalam and an untitled film directed by VV Gopala Krishna. The Skylab-actor is also playing prominent roles in Chiranjeevi's upcoming political thriller Godfather and Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu.

TAGS
Satyadev Godse Chiranjeevi Godfather

Comments