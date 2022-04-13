Sonal Chauhan joins the cast of Adipurush

Om Raut's upcoming film Adipurush has a new addition to its cast. Sonal Chauhan has officially joined the magnum opus and will feature alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon. The mythological film, which is a re-telling of the Ramayana, will have Sonal playing a key character.

Confirming the development, Sonal was quoted as saying in a press note, “Yes, I’m a part of Adipurush and I’m excited about it. It’s a very different world from the kind of work I’ve done so far. I am sure the audience will enjoy the magnum opus that is Adipurush.”

Adipurush will release in Hindi and Telugu on January 23, 2023. It will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other languages.

Besides Adipurush, Sonal will be seen in The Ghost. The actor replaced Jacqueline Fernandez who was initially roped in to star alongside Nagarjuna.

