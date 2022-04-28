Anushka turns chef for her next

Anushka Shetty, who is making a comeback to films after two years, will be donning the role of a chef in her next.



"Anushka was looking to play diverse roles that tap her acting potential and was delighted when she was offered the chef's role. She signed on the dotted line instantly and is excited to join the sets in May," says a source close to the development.



Directed by P Mahesh Babu, the film has Naveen Polishetty as the male lead and he will be seen as a software engineer, who aspires to become a stand-up comedian.



Tentatively titled Mr and Mrs Shetty, the film tells the story of a 40-year-old woman, who falls in love with a man half her age.



Produced by UV Creations, the film will hit the screens early next year in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.