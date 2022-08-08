Aamir Khan on releasing films on OTT: I make sure that my films don’t come on OTT so fast

Aamir Khan, who is a talk of the town for his upcoming much-spoken-about film Laal Singh Chadha is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. Recently, Aamir was in an interview with a media portal and spoke at length about OTT platforms and films going on them. The actor shared that the films are released on OTT platforms in a short span, which affects the numbers of audiences going to the theatres.

According to the 3 Idiots actor, the industry has been making simple errors and there is nothing wrong with OTT. “As a platform, it is very nice and it will actually complement cinema. OTT is not actually a challenge to the cinema but we are making it a challenge to the cinema. What we are doing is we are saying that we will release our films in theatres but you don’t really need to come because in a few weeks you can see them at home. How do you expect people to come to the theatres? That is the error that according to me the film industry is doing,” the actor said.

He also added that makers need to wait for some time before releasing the film on OTT. “The quicker you go into OTT it doesn’t make sense to me. You need to have a clear demarcation between the platforms. If that is not there then common sense tells you that for economic reasons or bandwidth reasons you cannot have it coming on OTT so fast. If it is coming so fast then cinema doesn’t stand a chance, so it’s on our hands. As filmmakers, we have to decide. I make sure that my films don’t come on OTT so fast. The whole industry has to do the same,” said the actor.

Directed by Advait Chandan and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Mona Singh plays Aamir Khan’s mother in the film. The movie also marks the second collaboration of the successful pair of Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan post the blockbuster 3 Idiots. The film marks South actor Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Bollywood. The film is set to release on August 11.