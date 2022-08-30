Shooting for Ravi Teja's Ravanasura climax underway 

The new schedule of shooting for Ravanasura, the upcoming film starring Ravi Teja in the lead role, has begun in Hyderabad. The team is shooting the climax of the film.

Ravanasura is directed by Sudheer Varma in his maiden collaboration with the actor. An action thriller, the filming is underway in a huge set worth Rs five crore, constructed by art directed DRK Kiran. Ravi Teja is essaying the role of a lawyer in the film. Others part of the cast include Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Poojitha Ponnada.

The film’s technical crew consists of Stun Shiva as stunt coordinator, while it is written by Srikanth Vissa. The film’s music is composed by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems and Vijay Kartik Kannan has shot the film. Srikanth is the editor.