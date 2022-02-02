Allari Naresh to play teacher in Naresh 59

Actor Allari Naresh is all set to play a Telugu teacher in his new film, Naresh 59. Directed by AR Mohan, the film was launched in the city on Tuesday in the presence of the cast and crew. Produced by Hasya Movies in association with Zee Studios, Naresh 59 also features Anandhi as the female lead.



"I am playing a Telugu teacher named Srinivas, who truly lives for helping others, regardless of the impact it might have on his life. It's an entertaining yet versatile character that I haven't done in my career so far," says Naresh.



The film personalities who attended the muhurat include producers Anil Sunkara, Abhishek Agarwal, and renowned astrologer Munnangi Balu. While Balu clapped the soundboard, Abhishek turned the camera on and Anil directed the first scene of the film.



A comic caper, the film has dialogues written by Abburi Ravi and music composed by Sricharan Pakala.