Adivi Sesh dubs for his upcoming film, Major

The trailer of Adivi Sesh-starrer Major has taken the internet by storm ever since its release last April. Inspired by true events, the movie captures the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who saved the lives of numerous hostages before being martyred by terrorists in the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

With the rampant increase in Omicron case numbers, Adivi Sesh gave us a glimpse of his New Year's Eve as he chose to stay in and dub for the film set to release next month. Adivi ensured a no-contact policy by dubbing from home as he did not wish to delay the process further due to the contagion fear.

Adivi Sesh will be playing the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Sesh expresses, "We have a standard policy within our team - mask up and use common sense. I am very conscious about my parents’ health so I always make it a point to avoid crowded places. To spend the New Year’s Eve with my fully vaccinated family and two friends made more sense than partying the night out."

"There were several work commitments and I am aware of the stress the current situation puts on the cast and crew. They have worked so hard for this film. I wanted to ensure a smooth dubbing procedure for our Hindi audience and I am glad it is done," concludes Adivi.

Apart from Sesh, the movie also features Sobhita Dhulipala and Prakash Raj in important roles.