Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary-starrer Sammathame to release on Aha

If there is one Telugu cinema actor who has become bankable for light-hearted romantic comedies, it has to be Kiran Abbavaram. The actor, who made his debut with Rajavaru Ranivaru, was recently seen with Chandini Chowdary in Sammathame, a love story set in an urban backdrop. The movie is now all set for its digital release on Aha. The streaming platform took to its social media and announced the release date - July 15.

The Gopinath Reddy directorial is a story about a small-town guy, Krishna (played by Kiran), who is a techie and falls in love with an independent girl named Saanvi (Chandini). He aspires to marry Saanvi to fill a void he feels after his mother’s death. He has unrealistic expectations from marriage and doesn’t really believe in the concept of dating before marriage. As Saanvi doesn’t fit in with his idea of an ideal wife, the couple faces awkward situations throughout the movie. How he overcomes his insecurities and finally embraces his love for her forms the plot of the movie.

Apart from Kiran and Chandini, the movie also features actors like Sithara and Sivannarayan Naripeddi. Bankrolled by Kankanala Praveena, the movie’s music was composed by Shekar Chandra.

On the work front, Kiran has Rules Ranjan and Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha in his kitty.

