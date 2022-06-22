Kiran Abbavaram -The boy next door

Kiran Abbavaram has been fairly successful in his three years journey in cinema and has established himself as an actor in films like Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, SR Kalyanamandapam, and Sebastian PC 524. He also has a handful of films in various stages of production. The actor has collaborated with his friend and director Gopinath Reddy for the family entertainer, Sammathame. Ahead of its release on June 24, Kiran talks to us about what went into the making of the film.

Excerpts:

How did Sammathame happen?

Gopinath Reddy and I have been friends for four years, since our short film days in Hyderabad. We learned about cinema together. He wrote the story of Sammathame in five months and narrated it to me. It's a unique story blended with family drama and romance. I can confidently say that such a story has never been explored in Indian cinema.

Something about your character in the film...

I am playing Krishna, a boy next door, who believes that a family will prosper only if there is a woman to look after the house. He wants to get married because his mother passed away while he was young. In the process, he encounters a major obstacle. The film talks about being empathetic to women and protecting a relationship. I am sure these aspects will make the characters and their situations relatable.

Why has the film been titled Sammathame?

It's gives out a positive vibe and establishes an instant connection with the audience. Sammathame will be on the lines of Bommarillu and Geetha Govindam.

The film has seven songs. Do you think it isn't too much considering the recent times?

The story demanded seven songs and all of them are situational. We narrated the story through songs. It may sound cliché, but Sekhar Chandra has given wonderful tunes, which are rooted. Apart from the three songs that were released recently, the audience will find it refreshing to see the other four in theatres.

You seem to have an inclination towards middle-class stories.

I am fond of stories that capture the many facets of middle-class families. Almost all my films are built on the base of middle-class families and that is the the reason why they look realistic. I want our audience to feel, "Idi manodi kadhara." Maybe, all my directors and producers wish to see me in such stories.

You seem to be having a lot on your plate..

If actors work more, it provides employment to many people. However, one has to be wise with the scripts. After Sammathame, I have Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavadini, Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Kadha, and an untitled film with Mythri Movie Makers. All these films will be released before the end of the year. Fortunately, all my directors and producers are supportive and understanding.

Why do you think Sebastian PC 524 failed at the box office?

The film was made when I was going through a personal loss (Kiran's brother Ramanjulu Reddy died in a road accident). The film had severe financial issues and it was released a week after Bheemla Nayak and two weeks before Radhe Shyam. We knew that the release slot was not ideal for our film. However, I agree that I didn't deliver a good film.