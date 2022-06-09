Neha Shetty roped in for Kiran Abbavaram's Rules Ranjan

It looks like director Rathnam Krishna has finally zeroed in on the female lead for his debut directorial, Rules Ranjan. While Kiran Abbavaram has reportedly been signed on to play one of the leads, a well-placed source revealed that DJ Tillu-fame Neha Shetty is on board as the other lead.

"Rathnam was looking for a performer who could bring fresh appeal to the screen. After considering a few names, Neha came across as a perfect fit for the character," informed a source.

Billed as a romcom, Rules Ranjan went on floors recently in Hyderabad. The film also features Vennela Kishore, Satya, Mumtaz, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Annu Kapoor in supporting roles.

Produced by Star Light Entertainments in association with Sri Surya Movies, Rules Ranjan has music by Amresh Ganesh, and art direction by M Sudheer.