First look of Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam out

Actor Allari Naresh has completed two decades in Telugu cinema and to mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, released the first look poster.

The poster shows a bruised Naresh carrying a charpoy on his shoulders. In the film, Naresh plays a teacher from the agency area.

Produced by Rajesh Dandu, in collaboration with Balaji Gutha, Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam has Anandi starring opposite Naresh.

ALSO READ: Allari Naresh on his family, student life and school crushes

The shooting of the film is nearing completion and the makers are planning to release it in the second half of this year.

Also featuring Vennela Kishore and Praveen in supporting roles, the film is directed by AR Mohan and has music by Sri Charan Pakala.