Neha Shetty starts shooting for Rules Ranjan

We had earlier reported that DJ Tillu-fame Neha Shetty has been roped in for the female lead's role opposite Kiran Abbavaram in Rules Ranjan. On Wednesday, the makers of the film announced that she joined the sets on Tuesday.

"A massive schedule featuring a galaxy of actors from Telugu and Hindi has commenced recently in Hyderabad. Neha along with the likes of Annu Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vennela Kishore among others have joined the sets in this schedule, which will go on for a little over a week. She plays a unique role which has got good scope for performance," read a statement from the production house.

Directed by Rathinam Krishna, Rules Ranjan is produced by Star Light Entertainments in association with AM Rathnam's Sri Surya Movies. The film has music by Amresh Ganesh, with M Sudheer on board as the art director.