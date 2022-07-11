Chris Evans announces that he would not be returning as ‘Captain America’

Popular Hollywood actor, Chris Evans recently took to Twitter to announce that he would no longer be playing the role of the First Avenger. According to sources, the news left fans disappointed as reports were floating about the actor respiring the role of Captain America in the new film in the series. But, Chris announced Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) to be the one who will be donning the captain’s suit for further projects.

“Sam Wilson is Captain America (sic),” the actor tweeted.

According to sources, Chris had earlier stated that he didn’t want to take the role initially as he was dealing with severe anxiety back then and even considered quitting acting. In a podcast interview, the actor revealed that he suffered panic attacks and had turned down the role several times before accepting it at last.

“All of a sudden your hobby becomes your job...That was back when the superhero thing was just taking off. I had just been dumped and I needed it (sic),” the actor was quoted as saying.

He added that the panic attacks started while filming Puncture (2011) and it even made the actor think about quitting his profession.

“It was the first time I started having mini panic attacks on set. I started to think, 'I'm not sure if this [acting] is the right thing for me, I'm not sure if I'm feeling as healthy as I should be feeling (sic),” he said in the interview.

Also read: Chris Evans to star in Netflix’s ‘Pain Hustlers’ with Emily Blunt

Captain America is one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Chris Evans made his debut as the Captain in the 2011 film, Captain America: The First Avenger, directed by Joe Johnston. The film was successful at the box office, grossing around $370 million. The actor went on to portray the role in several other MCU films.

Anthony Mackie had played the role of Samuel Wilson in MCU movies. He entered the universe as Falcon (Sam), a close ally of the Captain. He was introduced as the new Captain America in the Marvel TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. According to reports, it was announced that Anthony will be playing the role of the Captain after Chris. Sources suggest that the upcoming Captain America film will be directed by Nigerian American director, Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

On the work front, Chris has recently voiced the character of ‘Buzz Lightyear’ in Pixar’s 2022 film Lightyear. He will next be seen in the Russo brother’s upcoming action-thriller, The Gray Man which will be released on Netflix on July 22, 2022. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page. Tamil actor Dhanush will also be seen in a supporting role in the film.

Also read: United Arab Emirates bans Pixar's 'Lightyear' over same sex kiss