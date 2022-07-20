Rocketry OTT release: Madhavan-starrer to begin airing on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Madhavan made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which was theatrically released on July 1, 2022. The biographical drama received positive reviews from critics and audiences, according to media reports The film will begin streaming on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on July 26.

Produced by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures, the film stars Madhavan in the lead role alongside actors Simran and Ranjit Kapoor, with a special cameo by actor Suriya. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Users of Amazon Prime Video, in India and across 240 countries and territories, can stream the film from July 26, 2022, in Tamil, along with Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language dubs on the OTT platform.

Talking about the movie's OTT premiere, Madhavan said: "It's an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life. I'm truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming. (sic)” The actor continued, “Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi sir was very crucial, and I'm glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video. (sic)”