KGF: Chapter 2 completes 100 days in theatres, makers say it is 'just the beginning'

Film production company Hombale Films, which delivered the pan-India blockbuster film, KGF Chapter-2, thanked audiences all over the country for the love showered by fans as the movie completed 100 days in theatres on July 22, 2022. “This is just a beginning,” the production company wrote on social media.

Hombale Films also released a video to celebrate the success of the movie. “A promise was made once. The day that ended the 3 years wait of millions. The movie will be remembered forever. KGF: an emotion that will live with us forever. Thank you for 100 promising days. That promise was kept. This is just a beginning (sic),” the makers said in the video.

The production company also shared snippets from the movie on social media. “Thank you for scripting and stitching this amazing journey for us. We can still feel the jubilation and reverberation all around us. We promise to keep you enthralled with our next monster hit and our home run! (sic)” wrote Hombale Films in the post.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2018 Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 1, which was successful at the Indian box office. KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of the protagonist Rocky, who establishes himself as the leader of the Kolar Gold Fields and shows his struggles to retain his supremacy.

The film starring Kannada actor Yash, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty put the Kannada film industry on the national map. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages and broke all the records at the box office in all languages. According to sources, the film has minted over INR 1,200 crore at the global box office.