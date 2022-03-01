Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad to release in four languages

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.



This is Kangana's second pan-India outing after Thalaivii, based on the life of Jayalalithaa.



Kangana says: "The film had to be made on a certain scale that had to be tailored to the vast vision of its makers. India has never seen a women action entertainer of this scale. A story as paramount as this should reach maximum eyeballs and I am happy to announce that Dhaakad would be released in multiple languages. I can't wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni. She will blow their minds with her fury and power."



Dhaakad billed as a spy-thriller also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutt and Saswata Chatterjee among others. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut, Sohel Maklai.



Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films, Dhaakad is slated to release on May 27.