I&B Minister L Murugan says efforts underway to organise IFFI like Cannes 

Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Loganathan Murugan, on Monday, told media sources that the preparations for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022, are underway in Goa to organise it along the lines of the Cannes Film Festival. Murugan, during his visit to the coastal state, held a review meeting with all concerned departments and urged everyone to work together to make IFFI a success. Reports added that the festival will take place from November 20 to November 28.

Also read: It's official! Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to work together again after 35 years for KH234

“IFFI will be held from November 20 to 28. This time we are focusing on film bazaars and other things. National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the Government of India and Goa are organising IFFI this time like the Cannes film festival. So many activities will be there in these eight days. Screening of new movies, award-winning movies etc., will take place. National award winners will participate in IFFI. Arrangements are going on like Cannes (film festival),” the minister was quoted as saying.

Murugan also added that the list of celebrities and guests will be announced officially, soon. “Today, we reviewed about arrangements. Full-fledged preparation is going on,” he told media sources.

Also read: ‘I am known for being bad with props’: The Good Nurse actor Eddie Redmayne

According to reports, the Goa government has set a deadline for all its concerned departments to complete the work related to the film festival by November 15. The IFFI, founded in 1952, was held for the first time in Goa in 2004. The festival has since found a home in the state as in 2014, Goa was declared the permanent venue for the festival.