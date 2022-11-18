Luca Guadagnino says he loves working with Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet

Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino opened up on his collaborations with the American actor Timothee Chalamet in a recent interview, calling it ‘very intense and beautiful.’ The 51-year-old Italian filmmaker has directed the star in the 2017 coming-of-age drama, Call Me By Your Name and the upcoming film, Bones and All, a coming-of-age romantic cannibal road film, stated sources.

Luca said in the interview that he and Timothee challenge each other to produce their best possible work and shared that he loves working with the Little Women actor. “It's a partnership, and I'm very proud of working with him. It's a very intense and beautiful collaboration that challenges one another to make the most precise thing out of it, ” Luca shared.

According to reports, the pair are also close friends off-set. When asked if they keep in touch, he replied, “Yeah, we're very good friends.”

On what the atmosphere is like on his sets and if he has any ways of making it an enjoyable experience, he responded, “No, no, no. I'm a bit of a control freak. And being one, I need to have everything well-organised and very well done. But that's something that doesn't happen. Because everything is a mess. And, so I become quite intense.”

Timothee recently told media sources that all of the directors he's worked with have had ‘very strong visions’. The Dune star insisted that he's never had an instance on a movie set where those in charge have been at loggerheads with their colleagues over their creative vision.

“I hope I don't sound pretentious rattling off the list of names, but I think Denis Villeneuve (Dune), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All) and Paul King, who I just worked with (Wonka) ... they have very strong visions. It's not my experience, but you kind of hear the horror stories from other sets where there are a million opinions in the room.”