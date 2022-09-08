Pawan Kalyan to play a don in his next

We had reported earlier that Pawan Kalyan is joining forces with Saaho-fame Sujeeth for a film. If the reports in the tinsel town are anything to go by, Pawan will be playing a don in the action thriller produced by DVV Entertainment in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Pawan Kalyan has played a hit man in films like Balu (2005) and Panja (2011) and for the first time, he will be seen as a mafia don.

"Pawan Kalyan liked the storyline and his characterisation and gave his nod almost instantly to Sujeeth in the first sitting itself. He will be sporting a bearded look with a new hairdo for the part," says a source.

Currently, Sujeeth is busy finalising the other cast and crew of the film. The film will be launched later this month and in all probability, the principal photography will commence after Dasara.

Besides this film, Pawan Kalyan also has Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and the Telugu remake of Vinodaya Sitham, along with Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, and an untitled film with Surender Reddy in the pipeline.